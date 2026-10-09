'Imposing Emergency Without Guts To Call It So': Opposition Questions Delhi Police For Denying Nod To CJP Protest

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (left) and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (right) criticised the Delhi Police for denying permission to the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi. | X, Facebook

Opposition leaders have criticised the Delhi Police for denying permission to the Cockroach Janta Party's October 10 protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision process.

Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrishti Pandey said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are in place at Jantar Mantar, and warned of legal action against any violators, ANI reported.

'What A Shame': Aaditya Thackeray

Commenting on the police's decision, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray remarked on X: "Imposing Emergency without the guts to call it so. What a shame! The world is watching India’s democracy be reclaimed by the citizens, from the grips of autocratic regime that fears real democracy!"

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Congress MP Karti Chidambaram questioned how the deputy commissioner of police was authorised to take away the fundamental rights of Indian citizens, ANI reported. "The State can clamp down on a protest, but it cannot clamp down on the mood and the angst of the youth of India," he said.

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Police's Stance

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said on Friday that the authorities have received an intimation from the Cockroach Janta Party about the proposed protest on October 10.

"This intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned," Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

'CJP Did Not Follow Lawful Directions': Police

The joint commissioner further alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party did not follow lawful directions when it was earlier given permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," the official said.

The Cockroach Janta Party had earlier held protests against the Election Commission in Delhi and Mumbai on October 2. On that day, the Delhi Police had detained over 700 protesters, including former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi and several members of student groups All India Students Association and Students Federation of India.