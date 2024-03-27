‘Important To Follow Marital Dharma’: Congress Attacks PM Modi After BJP Releases 'Dulha' Video Mocking INDIA Bloc

BJP

After the Bharatiya Janata Party released a video titled "INDIA Alliance Mein Fight, Main Hi Dulha Hun Right," which seemingly mocked opposition parties and highlighted alleged infighting over a prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has responded. However, its rebuttal appears weak and lacks the wit of the BJP.

Addressing the issue, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate stated that there is a difference between finding a groom and choosing a representative in a democracy. In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added, "...anyone can become the groom, but it is important to uphold the principles of marriage."

She further emphasised the sanctity of the marital bond, highlighting trust and love as its foundation. Shrinate criticised the BJP's advertisement, suggesting it reduces women to stereotypes and fails to grasp the essence of democracy.

“The formula of marriage is very sacred. This is a relationship based on mutual trust and love, which despite not being of blood, is stronger than that and is the foundation of all other relationships in life. Today, an obscene advertisement of BJP has once again made it clear that in their conservative eyes, the existence of a woman is to wear a lehenga, become a bride and impress a groom. But there is a difference between finding a groom and choosing your representative in a democracy. Well, anyone can become the groom - it is important to follow the marital dharma,” Shrinate said in a post on X.

विवाह का सूत्र बहुत ही पवित्र होता है



आपसी विश्वास और मोहब्बत पर टिका हुआ यह वो रिश्ता है जो खून का ना होने के बावजूद भी उससे ज़्यादा प्रगाढ़ और जीवन में बाक़ी सारे रिश्तों की नींव है



आज BJP के एक भद्दे विज्ञापन ने फिर से साफ़ कर दिया है कि उनकी रूढ़िवादी आँखों में औरत का… — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 27, 2024

The video advertisement by the BJP portrays opposition figures gathering for a meeting regarding marriage, with Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, featured prominently. The video aims to send a message that INDIA bloc leaders consider themselves contenders with no consensus on one common face to lead the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's relentless attacks on the opposition

Despite the BJP's apparent strength and recent electoral victories, it continues its relentless attacks on the opposition. Whether through fiery speeches on the field or the advancement of agendas such as Article 370 and the Ram Mandir, the BJP maintains its offensive, including through digital platforms with videos and memes.

However, the Congress has yet again failed to give a befitting response indicating that ongoing disagreements within the parties regarding a common agenda and a prime ministerial candidate are proving to be detrimental to them and which the BJP capitalises on to attack them vigorously.

The BJP under the leadership of PM Modi, has set an ambitious target "Abki Baar 400 Par" which aims to secure 400 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, symbolising the party's electoral ambitions.