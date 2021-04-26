'Implement intensive, local, focused containment framework': Centre on imposing curbs amid COVID-19 surge

With a large part of the country battling a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre Monday asked all states and Union Territories to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework, stressing on specific districts and areas to snap the chain of transmission.

In a communication to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reiterated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's April 25 advisory on containment strategy and said the district authorities should be sensitised on the strategy for imposing restrictions and it should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation.

Bhalla said that in the recent past, a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed along with high positivity rate.