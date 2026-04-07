Imphal Flight Disruption: SpiceJet Cancels Services Till April 14; Check Affected Routes, Flights |

SpiceJet has cancelled all flights to and from Imphal Airport between April 7 and April 14, citing operational reasons. The move temporarily disrupts air connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Manipur’s capital.

Key Routes Affected

The suspension impacts the Imphal–Guwahati and Imphal–Kolkata sectors. Flights SG488 (Kolkata–Imphal–Guwahati) and SG487 (Guwahati–Imphal–Kolkata) have been withdrawn during this period, affecting regular commuters and travellers.

Passenger Advisory Issued

Bir Tikendrajit International Airport authorities have urged passengers to check directly with the airline for updates, rescheduling options, and alternative travel arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

The affected routes were part of expanded connectivity flagged off earlier this year by Yumnam Khemchand. The temporary suspension comes as a setback to efforts aimed at improving air links between Imphal and major cities.