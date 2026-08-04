IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain In Meghalaya, Flood And Landslide Risks Across Northeast | ANI

Guwahati, Aug 4: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to extremely heavy rain across several Northeastern states over the next five days, warning of the possibility of fresh flooding, waterlogging, and landslides in vulnerable areas, officials said.

According to Sanjay O'Neill Shaw of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, the most intense rainfall activity is expected over parts of Meghalaya, where isolated places are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the same period.

The IMD said Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall on the first day, followed by light to moderate rain at several places during the subsequent four days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations on the first day, while heavy rain may continue at isolated places from Days 2 to 4.

The weather department said that in Assam, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the next two days, with heavy rain expected again on the third and fifth days.

We have deployed 100–150 additional doctors from Jorhat & Dibrugarh Medical Colleges to the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar & Charaideo.



From tomorrow, LAC-wise Mega Health Camps will begin across both districts, bringing comprehensive health services closer to every… pic.twitter.com/2hzmS2Z6t7 — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) August 4, 2026

Meghalaya is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall along with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain during the first two days, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places through the remaining forecast period.

The IMD also forecast fairly widespread rainfall across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Day 2 onwards.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across the four states throughout the five-day period, while Nagaland may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on the first day.

For Guwahati, the weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The city is expected to witness maximum temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures near 27 degrees Celsius.

During the following three days, Guwahati is likely to experience cloudy conditions with intermittent rain or thundershowers.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly those living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert, monitor official weather bulletins, and take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of intense rainfall.

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