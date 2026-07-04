IMD Warns Of Active Monsoon Phase As Heavy Rain Batters Central And Southern India; Red Alerts Issued

Heavy monsoon rain disrupted normal life across several states as the IMD issued multiple weather alerts | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 4, 2026: Several parts of India received heavy rainfall on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the monsoon is likely to remain active over central India for the next four to five days due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Saurashtra recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall of 57 cm. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) was reported in West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) was recorded in Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and Odisha. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) occurred in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, South Interior Karnataka, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

According to ANI, the IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad for July 4, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert has been extended to Palghar for July 5.

Mumbai Hit By Heavy Rain

Heavy rain caused widespread waterlogging, traffic disruption and fatalities linked to civic infrastructure failures in Mumbai.

In Chembur, a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on a school bus carrying students from Universal High School and Tilak Nagar School. Rescue teams used cutting equipment to free trapped children, but 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav succumbed to his injuries.

In Sakinaka, 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an open, unguarded manhole during heavy rainfall. He reportedly fell while using his mobile phone and was swept away. His body was recovered after a three-hour search.

A truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway, triggering major traffic congestion. Severe waterlogging was reported in several areas, including East Dadar and Sion Gandhi Market.

Authorities urged residents to avoid non-essential travel as heavy rain is expected to continue.

In Palghar, six tourists stranded on Tandulwadi Fort due to fog and heavy rain were rescued by police and local teams after a Dial 112 alert. All were evacuated safely.

Kerala And Rajasthan On Alert

Heavy rain and strong winds disrupted normal life in several parts of Kerala, raising river and dam levels, flooding low-lying areas and damaging property.

In Palakkad, two compound walls collapsed, while the shutters of the Pambla Dam in Idukki were opened as a precaution. Residents living along the Periyar River were advised to remain alert.

The State Disaster Management Authority warned of continued moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of up to 40 kmph across several districts, with the possibility of flooding, landslides and power disruptions. Residents in vulnerable areas were advised to relocate if necessary. Educational institutions in Thrissur district remained closed.

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rain was recorded across most parts of the state, with isolated heavy showers. Pachpadra in Balotra received the highest rainfall of 8 cm, followed by Dungarpur with 7 cm. Several other locations recorded between 4 cm and 6 cm.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next three days, with isolated heavy showers. An orange alert has been issued for several districts, while most of the state remains under a yellow alert, except Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Phalodi.

West Bengal Braces For Rain

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression, bringing extremely heavy rainfall to southern West Bengal.

The IMD has issued a red alert for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while nearby districts are under an orange alert. Authorities have activated control rooms and deployed disaster response teams.

Also Watch:

South Bengal is likely to receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls, with weather conditions expected to worsen. Kolkata and adjoining areas remain under an orange alert for heavy rain and strong winds.

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