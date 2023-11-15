IMD Sounds Alarm, Says Heavy Showers Likely In West Bengal & Odisha; Snowfall Predicted In J&K

IMD forecasted rains from November 15 to 17 in east India and northeast India. | Representative Photo

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall and issued an alert on Wednesday for the southern districts of West Bengal and north-coastal Odisha. IMD also forecasted rains from November 15 to 17 in east India and northeast India. Additionally, the weather department said snowfall and light rains were likely in north Jammu and Kashmir.

While in conversation with ANI, a senior scientist with IMD, Soma Sen, said, "A low-pressure area has been formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal. This system will get intensified and will go northwards. There may be rain on November 15, 16, and 17 in east India and northeast India."

Sen added, "There is a possibility of very heavy rains in the southern districts of West Bengal and districts of north-coastal Odisha. An alert has been issued in these districts. A weak western disturbance is approaching. There may be snowfall and light rains in North Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD warned fishermen along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast. This was in view of a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal. The winds are expected to prevail for the next two days, November 15 and 16.

On Tuesday, IMD Visakhapatnam's MD Sunanda told ANI, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from Wednesday onwards. A low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 14. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15."

"After that, it would move north-westwards and may intensify into a deep depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16. Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastward and reach the northwest bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on November 17. Due to this system, we expect heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of Odisha, especially coastal Odisha," explained Sunanda. IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from November 15 to 17 until further notice.

