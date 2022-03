IMD predicts heat wave in North, West, Central India; moderate rainfall in South

Isolated Heat Wave are very likely over Western Himalayan Region & Gujarat state during next 3 days; over West MP, Vidarbha & Rajasthan during next 4-5 days; and over south Punjab, south Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 29th-31st March, predicted by India Meteorological Department.

Fresh Heat Wave Spell likely to commence in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan from 27th March, 2022 and extends gradually eastwards during subsequent 4 days, it added.

They also predicted light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala-Mahe today.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 26th & 27th March and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days, stated IMD.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:09 PM IST