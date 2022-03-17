What is Cyclone Asani and how it got its name? Here's all you need to know

Cyclone Asani, the first cyclone of 2022, is likely to hit Andhaman and Nicobar on March 21. It will move towards Bangladesh and Myanmar after hitting Andaman. A low-pressure area in the Southeast region of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by March 21.

The low pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal moved east­-northeast and lay centred at 8.30 am on Thursday, March 17, over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean.

It is likely to continue moving east-northeast, become a well-marked low-pressure area and lie over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea by Saturday morning, March 19.

The cyclone has been named Asani by Sri Lanka.

Forecast conditions and advisory

As the cyclone develops, rough conditions are expected over the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal as well as the south Andaman Sea today and tomorrow.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture out into the central parts of south Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean adjoining it on Wednesday. For Thursday and Friday, advisory urges not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. From Saturday to Tuesday, fisherman have been advised to avoid the Andaman Sea and areas along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Squally winds are expected over the UT on Sunday. The weather is expected to intensify into gale winds travelling at speeds up to 70-80 kilometres per hour with gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour on Monday.

Warnings issued

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:26 PM IST