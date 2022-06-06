IMD issues Orange alert in Delhi and neighbouring regions as mercury touches 47 degrees Celcius

The Indian Meteorological Department Monday issued an Orange alert in Delhi following the sizzling heatwave as the temperature in the city breached the 47-degree mark.
The temperature in several parts of Delhi was recorded at over 45 degrees celsius as Mungeshpur topped the chart with 47.3℃.
Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a severe heatwave warning in the neighbouring Haryana, Punjab, UP & parts of MP, and Rajasthan.
"Temp varying b/w 44°-47°. Shall continue for 4 more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spell very severe," ANI quoted RK Jenamani, senior scientist IMD as saying.
A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)