IMD issues Orange alert in Delhi and neighbouring regions as mercury touches 47 degrees Celcius

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
Photo: Representative/ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department Monday issued an Orange alert in Delhi following the sizzling heatwave as the temperature in the city breached the 47-degree mark.

The temperature in several parts of Delhi was recorded at over 45 degrees celsius as Mungeshpur topped the chart with 47.3℃.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a severe heatwave warning in the neighbouring Haryana, Punjab, UP & parts of MP, and Rajasthan.

"Temp varying b/w 44°-47°. Shall continue for 4 more days. We advise people to venture out carefully as heat spell very severe," ANI quoted RK Jenamani, senior scientist IMD as saying.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.

