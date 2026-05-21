IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Northwest, Central & Eastern India; Advises Public To Take Precautions | Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 21 issued a heatwave warning, cautioning that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across the plains of Northwest and Central India, as well as adjoining parts of East India, throughout the week.

In a public advisory shared on its official handle on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the weather agency urged people to remain alert and take preventive measures to protect themselves from extreme temperatures. It warned that prolonged exposure to intense heat can pose serious health risks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IMD advised people to stay adequately hydrated by drinking plenty of water and consuming oral rehydration solutions (ORS) when necessary. It also recommended wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes to minimise heat stress.

The department further urged people to limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, between 12 pm and 4 pm. For those who must step outside, it advised using umbrellas, caps, or sunglasses for protection from the sun.

The weather agency also recommended eating light meals and including water-rich fruits in their daily diet. It cautioned against engaging in strenuous physical activities, particularly under direct sunlight, as this can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.