'Wasn't He In Jail For Murder?' Self-Styled Godman Sant Rampal Spotted Walking With Coolers Amid Heatwave - VIDEO

A video featuring self-styled godman Sant Rampal walking inside his ashram while attendants moved portable air coolers alongside him has gone viral across social media platforms, igniting a wave of reactions ranging from criticism to support.

The widely circulated footage shows Sant Rampal walking barefoot within the ashram premises during the ongoing heatwave, as followers accompany him carrying multiple portable coolers. Some devotees are also seen waving cloth fans to provide additional relief from the scorching temperatures.

The clip drew further attention after industrialist Harsh Goenka reshared it online with a humorous caption, “This is how our ‘babas’ go for a walk in the heat. With such a ‘fan following’ he looks so ‘cool.’”

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The remark quickly amplified discussions around the video, turning it into a trending topic.

Social media divided over comfort vs spiritual image

The visuals triggered mixed reactions among users. Several critics questioned the optics of spiritual leaders appearing surrounded by luxury-like comfort arrangements.

One user wrote, “Sir, these days the best job in the market is to become a baba. Knowledge or no knowledge, will figure it out later. You get fame, money and fans.”

Another sarcastic comment read, “If we all can have centralized air conditioning in our offices, can’t babas at least have desi jugaad of constant air cooling?”

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Supporters defend the arrangements

However, not everyone viewed the video negatively. Some social media users argued that additional cooling arrangements for an elderly person during extreme heat should not automatically invite criticism.

A supporter commented, “People are quick to judge what they see on the surface, but very few take time to dive deep into the lives being changed. Farmers are being supported, needy families are getting homes, students are receiving education and medical help, and thousands are being guided with spiritual knowledge.”

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Another user added, “Not a supporter of this Baba in any way, but just playing devil’s advocate here: We install ACs in our homes, expect offices to be air-conditioned, and optimise comfort wherever we can. He’s essentially doing the same thing. Being a Baba or saint does not automatically mean renouncing every material convenience.”

Heatwave context adds to discussion

The video surfaced at a time when large parts of India are experiencing intense summer temperatures, with heatwave conditions prompting health advisories across several states. Experts often recommend cooling measures, hydration, and reduced exposure to heat, particularly for elderly individuals.

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Beyond the viral moment, the episode has reopened broader discussions about expectations from spiritual leaders in modern India, especially the balance between ascetic ideals and contemporary lifestyles. While some viewers see such visuals as excessive, others argue that spiritual figures, like anyone else, may choose comfort without compromising faith or service.