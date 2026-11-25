'I'm Too Tired; I Want To Sleep': Congress Leader Hanumantha Rao Recalls Rajiv Gandhi's Final Hours | IANS

Hyderabad, Nov 25: Recalling his association with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the final hours he spent with him during the 1991 Lok Sabha election campaign, senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday remembered a conversation in which Gandhi told him he was exhausted and wanted to rest before resuming his journey.

Rao, who had worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi, recounted the interaction, saying the former Prime Minister had asked him not to bring anyone to meet him as he wanted to sleep.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao says, ''Rahul Gandhi ji, Leader of the Opposition, Shrimati Sonia Gandhi ji, his sister Priyanka Gandhi ji, Priyanka Vadra ji, in that discussion, all the old stories came up, brother. How our father Rajiv Gandhi passed away, they spoke about all of those things in that discussion, calling it a crime. After he was killed on May 21, 1991, what happened beforehand, they also spoke about that in their conversation, in the discussion. What I said was about when Rajiv ji was no longer prime minister, after losing, and they didn't give him any security. Why? Because as prime minister, when he went to Sri Lanka, the LTTE people tried to attack him there too. After that, what happened after he stepped down as prime minister? He went to Bihar, and in Bihar too they created a ruckus. Seeing all this, I said, 'Hey brother, why was his security reduced?' Not giving him the security a prime minister gets, removing him from Z-category, because of that, this big conspiracy happened. Rahul Gandhi pointed out the easy method: how to eliminate Rajiv Gandhi? By removing his security..'' — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2026

Memories Of The 1991 Election Campaign

Recalling the events of May 1991, Rao said Rajiv Gandhi was travelling as part of his election campaign and had several programmes scheduled in Tamil Nadu after arriving from Odisha.

"Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. Papa's security removal was not just an accident. It was done on purpose so that he got killed and the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on," :LoP Shri @RahulGandhi JI https://t.co/WOvwQNTk1s — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) November 25, 2026

"I was there when he came for the election campaign from Odisha to Seethakulam. Then there was a campaign in Vijayanagar, and he had a few programmes lined up in Chennai too. I was there at the airport with him," Rao said.

He recalled that Rajiv Gandhi had spoken to him about his political future during the journey.

"He told me, 'Hanumath, we will work together after these parliamentary elections; I will make you the Chief Minister of Andhra'," Rao said.

Rao Recalls His Final Interaction

Rao also narrated an incident involving a flight that Rajiv Gandhi was scheduled to take. According to him, Rajiv Gandhi was initially supposed to travel in a small aircraft, but the pilot informed them that technical problems had been detected and the flight could not take off.

Rao said Rajiv Gandhi, who was himself a trained pilot, inspected the situation before deciding to return to the guest house.

"As soon as he sat in the vehicle, he said to me, 'Hey Hanumath! I'm too tired; I want to sleep. Don't bring anyone'," Rao recalled.

He said that shortly afterwards, the pilot informed them that the aircraft was ready and they could resume their journey. Rajiv Gandhi then decided to return to continue his travel.

Rao said he received the news of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination the following morning.

Questions Over Rajiv Gandhi's Security

The Congress leader also referred to the security arrangements made for Rajiv Gandhi after he ceased to be Prime Minister, alleging that his security cover had been reduced despite earlier threats to his life.

Rao recalled that Rajiv Gandhi had faced an attack during his visit to Sri Lanka while serving as Prime Minister and that there had also been security concerns during his subsequent visits to Bihar.

Questioning the reduction in his security after he left office, Rao said the withdrawal of the protection provided to a former Prime Minister had exposed him to serious risks.

Gandhi Family Revisits Assassination Circumstances

He also referred to a recent discussion involving Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during which the family reportedly revisited the circumstances surrounding Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Rao said the conversation brought back memories of the events leading up to the assassination on May 21, 1991, and the security-related concerns that had preceded it.

Also Watch:

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing carried out by an LTTE operative at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi stirred the matter once again when he alleged that the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security was not an oversight, but a purposeful decision meant to clear the way for his assassination.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)