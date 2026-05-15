‘I’m Sorry...’: Shashi Tharoor To Miss Swearing-In Ceremony Of VD Satheesan As CM On May 18

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said in a post on X that he would miss the swearing-in ceremony of VD Satheesan as Kerala Chief Minister because he will be in Boston this weekend.

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Apologising for his absence from the ceremony, Tharoor wrote, “I’m sorry to be missing the swearing-in ceremony of my @incKerala colleague and new CM of Kerala @vdsatheesan. I am in Boston this weekend to deliver the commencement address at the graduation ceremony of my alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at @TuftsUniversity — and also to participate in the 50th anniversary reunion of my graduating class. An occasion for celebrating the past in the US even as I look forward to the future in Kerala.”

According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony of the next Kerala Chief Minister will be held at Central Stadium at 10 am on Monday.

The Congress high command took more than 10 days to decide on Kerala’s new chief minister. Satheesan’s name was finally announced during a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Thursday afternoon.