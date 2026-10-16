'I'll Return The Money, Keep My Car': Viral Videos Show Shiva Sharma In Heated Exchange With Shraddha Dubey Amid Death Case Probe

Two videos purportedly showing Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma being confronted by a woman over an alleged jewellery theft and a financial dispute have gone viral on social media, bringing renewed attention to the murder case involving his live-in partner, model Shraddha Dubey.

In the videos, a woman apparently Shraddha Dubey can allegedly be heard accusing Sharma of stealing three gold chains and bracelets and demanding ₹6 lakh. Sharma, meanwhile, appears to offer to repay the money and asks the woman to keep his car until he returns the amount.

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The videos surfaced days after three video messages linked to Dubey, who is accused in Sharma's death case, circulated on social media. Dubey carries a reward of ₹25,000, according to reports.

Viral Videos Show Shiva Sharma Offering To Repay Money

In one of the viral clips, Sharma is heard saying, "I'll return the money, keep my car and give me the money." He also reportedly offers a written assurance that he will repay the amount within a month.

A woman's voice can be heard responding to him in the video. The woman allegedly accuses Sharma of stealing three gold chains and bracelets and demands ₹6 lakh from him.

The circumstances in which the videos were recorded, as well as the precise nature of the financial dispute, have not been independently established.

Woman Allegedly Pressures Shiva Sharma To Confess To Jewellery Theft

According to media reports, the woman accused Sharma of stealing the jewellery in September and threatened to file a police complaint against him.

The videos allegedly show her questioning Sharma about where he sold the gold chains and bracelets. She also appears to ask him whether anyone is forcing him to record the video, seeking an acknowledgement that he is speaking voluntarily.

Sharma appears visibly distressed in the footage. However, the videos alone do not establish whether he was being coerced or whether the allegations of theft were true.

Financial Disputes Reportedly Led To Frequent Arguments

Reports suggest that Sharma had borrowed money from several sources to meet Dubey's expenses, leading to frequent disagreements between the two.

Sharma's family had reportedly wanted the couple to get married, but Dubey allegedly refused, and the marriage did not take place.

The alleged financial disputes have drawn renewed attention following the circulation of the videos. However, the precise connection, if any, between the financial disagreements depicted in the clips and Sharma's death remains unclear.

Shiva Sharma Death Case

Sharma, a Lucknow-based businessman, was living with model Shraddha Dubey at Awadh Green Apartments in the city. He died after allegedly falling from his fourth-floor apartment on the night of October 9.

His mother subsequently filed a murder complaint against Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, driver Tanveer Ali, also known as Danish, Adil and other unidentified individuals.

Read Also Shiva Sharma Death Case: New CCTV Footage Shows Shraddha Dubey In Nepal As Police Hunt Continues

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death, including call detail records, the couple's contacts and their activities before and after the incident. Reports also suggest that the mobile numbers of more than 20 people have been placed under surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused have not been established in court.