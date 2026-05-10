IIT-Patna Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student Who Had Come From Mumbai For An Event Dies Of Electrocution On Campus

Patna: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old BTech student allegedly died due to electrocution on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna campus. The incident reportedly occurred when the student, originally from Telangana, allegedly came in contact with an iron pole with live current while playing cricket on the campus grounds.

According to a TOI report, the deceased, identified as Harshith Patnaik, had travelled from Mumbai to attend a farewell programme at IIT Patna. Harshith was a fourth-year BTech student at the institute. Along with this, he was also pursuing a dual degree course at IIM Bombay.

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What Happened On The Day Of The Incident?

According to the report, the incident took place early in the morning at around 6 am when Harshith was playing cricket on the campus with his friends. While going near an iron pole after the ball fell there, he accidentally came in contact with it. The pole allegedly had a live electric current passing through it, leading to his electrocution. He collapsed on the spot.

The power supply was immediately shut off as his friends alerted the campus. Harshith was taken to the Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead.

Investigation Underway

Currently, in the case, the forensic team has collected samples from the accident site, and the body too has been sent for post-mortem, to understand the exact cause. Harshith's family has also been informed about their son's tragic demise.

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