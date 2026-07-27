IIT Guwahati BTech Student Found Dead In Campus, Police Investigate Suspected Suicide | X

Guwahati, July 27: A third-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Ritesh Raj Singh was found dead inside the institute’s academic complex on Sunday afternoon, July 26, in an incident that police are treating as a suspected suicide. Ritesh was belong to Puri in Orissa.

The student was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of Brahmaputra Hostel. Ritesh was belong to Puri in Orissa. The incident reportedly occurred at around 2.30 pm, with preliminary information suggesting that he allegedly fell from the fifth floor of the institute’s academic building.

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The exact cause of death will be established after the investigation and post-mortem examination are completed, said additional SP Kamrup Kalyan Pathak.

IIT sources said Singh was a bright brilliant student with an excellent academic record and had recently secured an internship with global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs.

In an email to the institute community, IIT Guwahati Director Professor Devendra Jalihal expressed grief over the student’s death and offered condolences to his family. He said the institute was in close contact with the family and was providing all necessary support during the difficult period.

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Kamrup Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the student’s death had not yet been established and that all aspects of the case were being examined.

If confirmed as a suicide, the incident would be the first suspected student suicide reported at IIT Guwahati in 2026. The institute recorded four student suicides in 2024, raising concerns over student well-being, mental health support and academic stress on campus.