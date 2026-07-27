Assam Leads India In Economic Growth Over 5 Years, Declares Bimal Borah In The Assembly | X - BimalBorah119

Guwahati, July 27: Driven by strategic policy shifts, infrastructural enhancements, and a robust investment climate, Assam has risen as the nation's fastest-growing state economy across the past half-decade, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah announced in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday. In the absence of Bimal Bora who has been monitoring the flood affected areas in Upper Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika read it out.

​Responding to a formal query raised by BJP legislator Bhupen Roy within the House, Borah highlighted that the State has successfully transitioned over the prior ten years from a region plagued by instability into a secure, business-friendly destination.

Strong infrastructure is the foundation of sustainable industrial growth.



With focused investments and decisive policy support, Assam is steadily creating an ecosystem that inspires confidence and opens new opportunities. pic.twitter.com/xxAxLu9T68 — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 27, 2026

​“Over the past decade, Assam has transformed from a State once associated with instability into a peaceful, progressive, and investment-friendly destination. Significant investments in infrastructure, logistics, digital connectivity, and public services have strengthened investor confidence and accelerated economic development,” he stated.

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​Citing official figures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Borah noted that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant prices registered a 45 percent surge between FY20 and FY25, comfortably outpacing the national growth rate of 29 percent.

​“Assam’s economy is undergoing a remarkable transformation. According to RBI data, Assam has been India’s fastest-growing state economy over the last five years, with its GSDP (at constant prices) growing by 45% between FY 20 and FY 25, well above the national growth of 29%. NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) also ranked Assam as the second-highest State among the Hilly and North-Eastern States, reflecting its strong investment ecosystem,” he added.

​The minister attributed these milestones to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasizing that the administration's steadfast dedication to sound governance, regulatory reforms, ease of doing business, and sustainable advancement has significantly bolstered market trust.

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​He pointed out that Assam has successfully drawn landmark investments, featuring Tata Electronics' Semiconductor OSAT plant in Jagiroad, PepsiCo’s food processing venture, the Adani Group's power and pumped storage initiatives, Hindustan Unilever’s production units, alongside extensive commitments spanning FMCG, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, infrastructure, green energy, and logistics sectors.

​Borah further underscored that the administration is proactively cultivating a skilled labor pool to fuel sustained industrial expansion.