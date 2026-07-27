Thousands Join Mega March In Latur Demanding SC Sub-Categorisation, Warn Of Mumbai March | File Pic

Latur, July 27: Thousands of people and representatives of 59 Scheduled Caste communities, including women, youth, senior citizens, and members of various social organisations, took out a massive protest march in Latur on Monday, demanding the immediate implementation of sub-categorisation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) reservation system to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits.

Massive March For SC Sub Categorisation

The mega march, which began at Annabhau Sathe Chowk on Monday morning, passed through main roads before culminating at the Zilla Parishad (old Collectorate), where a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was submitted to the district administration.

Addressing the gathering, speakers urged the Maharashtra government to implement SC sub-categorisation without delay, arguing that the benefits of reservation must reach the most deprived sections within the Scheduled Castes in proportion to their population. They said the demand was aimed at ensuring social, educational, and economic justice in line with constitutional principles.

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Protesters Raise Social Justice Demand

Protesters carried copies of the Constitution, flags, and placards supporting sub-categorisation, while raising slogans such as "Reservation is our right" and "Sub-categorisation is the path to social justice."

Traditional drum performances and chants praising social reformer Lahuji Vastad Salve and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj marked the procession.

The organisers said the agitation was not against any community but was intended to secure constitutional rights and fair representation for all sections within the Scheduled Castes. They also cited the Supreme Court's ruling empowering states to introduce sub-categorisation and urged the Maharashtra government to implement the policy transparently.

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Organisers Warn Of Protest Escalation

Warning of intensified protests, the organisers announced that if the state government failed to implement sub-categorisation, they would stage a massive march to Mumbai on September 29.

Heavy police deployment was made across the city, and traffic was regulated along the procession route. The rally concluded peacefully without any untoward incident.

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