 IIT-BHU Molestation Case: Varanasi Police File 200-Page Charge Sheet Against 3 Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIIT-BHU Molestation Case: Varanasi Police File 200-Page Charge Sheet Against 3 Accused

IIT-BHU Molestation Case: Varanasi Police File 200-Page Charge Sheet Against 3 Accused

The medical report of the student is also mentioned in the chargesheet.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Varanasi: The police in Varanasi have filed a 200 page charge sheet in the molestation case of an IIT-BHU student.

The charge sheet details the incident that happened to the student in her own words and includes the statements of her friends present with her, the security guard of the Proctorial Board of IIT BHU and the doctor who conducted the medical examination have been recorded.

The medical report of the student is also mentioned. As scientific evidence, with the help of surveillance on the night of the incident, the police have presented in the court the location of the mobile phones of the three accused at the crime scene, the CCTV footage of the accused and the photos obtained from it, their route chart and the data recovered from the mobile.

Read Also
Nashik: Two Arrested For Attempted Molestation Of Female Doctor At Bytco Hospital
article-image

Arrests Made Nearly 2 Months After Incident

On December 31, 2023, 60 days after the incident, Kunal Pandey, Saksham Patel and Abhishek Chauhan were arrested and sent to jail. Kunal was the co-convenor of the IT cell of the metropolitan unit of BJP. There was a board of BJP booth president outside Abhishek's house, but he was described as a member of the working committee of the IT cell.

On the night of November 1, 2023, the victim had gone out for a walk on the campus with a male friend when three accused accosted her, stripped her and took photographs and made videos. One of them tried to forcibly kiss her. Her male friend was also assaulted. The incident led to prolonged protests by students on the campus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Revelation In Gujarat Tragedy: Amusement Park Manager Allegedly Pushed For New Sunrise...

Shocking Revelation In Gujarat Tragedy: Amusement Park Manager Allegedly Pushed For New Sunrise...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Gujarat Joins Nationwide Half-Day Holiday For Ram Temple Consecration; Govt Offices To Remain Closed...

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Odisha: Head-On Collision Between Scooter & Motorcycle Leaves 5 Dead, 1 Injured In Berhampur

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 19-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna...

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra Vacates Govt Bungalow In Delhi After DoE Team Arrives For Eviction; Visuals Surface