IIM CAT 2020: Registration deadline extended; apply on iimcat.ac.in by September 23

The Indian Institute of Management in Indore has given students a few more days to apply for the Common Admission Test 2020. According to an update posted on the official website, the deadline has been pushed from September 16 to September 23.
"CAT 2020 application form submission deadline is extended till Wednesday, September 23, 2020," reads the notification. The registration window will now close at 5.00 pm on September 23, 2020 and there will be not be any further extension.
Eligible candidates can register on the official website (iimcat.ac.in) to create an unique user ID and password, with which they can then log in and fill out the application form. The application has to be submitted after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process.
During registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the domestic candidates will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email address. Applicants do not have to complete the application form in a single session. Upon successful submission of the form, a confirmatory email will also be sent.
As per a media release on the official website, CAT 2020 will be conducted on November 29, 2020 (Sunday) in three sessions. The revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes.
