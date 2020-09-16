IIM CAT 2020: Registration deadline extended; apply on iimcat.ac.in by September 23

The Indian Institute of Management in Indore has given students a few more days to apply for the Common Admission Test 2020. According to an update posted on the official website, the deadline has been pushed from September 16 to September 23.

"CAT 2020 application form submission deadline is extended till Wednesday, September 23, 2020," reads the notification. The registration window will now close at 5.00 pm on September 23, 2020 and there will be not be any further extension.