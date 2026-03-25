IIA And UP Skill Development Mission Join Forces To Bridge Industry-Academia Gap, Strengthen Skilled Manpower For MSME Growth

A joint meeting between the Indian Industries Association (IIA) and the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) was held at IIA Bhawan in Gomti Nagar to strengthen industry-aligned skill development and improve workforce availability for MSMEs. | ANI

Lucknow: A joint meeting between the Indian Industries Association (IIA) and the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) was held at IIA Bhawan in Gomti Nagar to strengthen industry-aligned skill development and improve workforce availability for MSMEs.

The meeting was chaired by IIA National President Dinesh Goyal and UPSDM Mission Director Pulkit Khare, with a focus on bridging the gap between skilled manpower and industry requirements.

Skilled Manpower as Backbone of MSMEs

Addressing the gathering, Goyal said that skilled manpower remains the backbone of MSME growth as it directly impacts product quality, cost efficiency and competitiveness. He stressed the need to align education with evolving industry demands, noting that rapid technological advancements have widened the gap between academic learning and practical skills. He added that post-education skill development and structured on-the-job training should become key drivers of employability and entrepreneurship.

Goyal also expressed gratitude to state leadership, including Skill Development Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Principal Secretary Hari Om, for their support in strengthening vocational education in the state.

UPSDM Assures Full Cooperation

During the meeting, Khare presented various UPSDM schemes and assured full cooperation in aligning them with industry needs. He said the mission would work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and better outcomes.

Highlighting a key initiative, IIA Senior Vice President Alok Agarwal detailed the association’s zero-cost employment services, which facilitate direct connections between job seekers and industries without any charges for employers or candidates. He proposed integrating this platform with UPSDM systems to create a seamless employment ecosystem.

Khare welcomed the proposal and assured support for its integration, terming it an innovative step towards improving job accessibility and industry linkages.

Industry Voices Heard

Industrial members present at the meeting raised concerns over the shortage of skilled manpower, training quality and the need for industry-specific workforce development. Taking note of the issues, Khare directed officials to ensure prompt action and improve coordination with industry stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on strengthening collaboration between IIA and UPSDM to enhance skill development frameworks and ensure better employment opportunities across the MSME sector.