All-Party Meeting On West Asia Crisis Underway In Parliament, Chaired By Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

An all-party meeting on the escalating West Asia crisis is currently underway at Parliament, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and its potential impact on India.

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Several senior ministers are attending the high-level discussion, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Leaders from various political parties have also joined the deliberations, including Sasmit Patra (BJD), Lallan Singh (JDU), Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar (Congress), Dharmendra Yadav (SP), and John Brittas (CPIM).

The meeting follows a review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier chaired a session of the Cabinet Committee on Security to assess the situation. Opposition parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), had demanded an all-party consultation after the review.

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Earlier this week, addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister described the West Asia situation as “worrisome,” flagging concerns over India’s energy security, economic stability, and the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Shashank Man urged opposition parties to act responsibly and work together, criticising reported calls for a walkout and the absence of key leaders, saying it could send a “wrong message” at a critical time.