Centre Calls All-Party Meeting Tomorrow To Discuss West Asia Crisis

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Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the situation in the petroleum, crude oil, gas, power and fertiliser sectors, the government has called an all-party meeting on March 25 to discuss the West Asia crisis. According to the news agency ANI, the meeting has been called at 5 PM tomorrow.

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Notably, PM Modi also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation in view of the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran in West Asia.

After this meeting, opposition parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT, demanded the convening of an all-party meeting.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia tensions, calling the situation "worrisome" and highlighting its major impact on India's energy security, economy and Indian nationals abroad.