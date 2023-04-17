'..If you kill 50-60 people someone will surely kill you': Union minister RK Singh on Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing | Photo Credit: ANI

Reacting to the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in presence of police, Union minister RK Singh said that Atiq Ahmed had confessed his connectionions with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and he was killed in gang war.

"..If you murder 50-60 people, then someone or the other will surely kill you. A criminal was killed in gang war..." Singh said.

Singh praised the UP government for bringing the law and order situation in the state under control. He slammed Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for calling Atiq 'Atiq ji'.

Atiq Ahmed's criminal background

Atiq Ahmed was a notorious gangster-turned-politician, with a long history of criminal activities. He faced over 100 criminal cases and was the prime accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005. He was also named as an accused in the recent murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a witness in Raju Pal's murder case.

Security lapses and allegations

Reportedly, Ahmed had repeatedly alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police were planning to stage an encounter to kill him. He had claimed that the media's presence was the only thing keeping him safe. However, ironically, he was talking to the press when his killers, disguised as journalists, opened fire.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security measures for high-profile prisoners and the lapses in the police system. The Uttar Pradesh government has faced criticism for its failure to protect Ahmed and prevent such a brazen attack.