'If This Company Is Not Shut Down, Then We Will Take To Roads And Protest': AAP On Death Of 2 Children In Jaipur

Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held protests in Jaipur outside the Kaysons Pharma over the deaths of two children who allegedly consumed the company's cough syrup.

Several other children are in serious condition, admitted to hospitals and ICUs, after consuming the same syrup.

Party worker Amit Dadhich demanded that the company be shut down immediately, citing corruption and negligence. He criticised the government for allowing fake medicines to be sold, saying it's an injustice to the country and its people.

"Several children have lost their lives, and several children are in a serious condition, admitted in hospital and ICU after consuming the cough syrup manufactured by Kaysons Pharma...When the doctor consumed the same syrup, he fainted and had to be admitted..." Dadhich told ANI.

He further described the government as "dictatorial" and stated that the protests would continue unless action was taken against the company.

"If the government is killing people by selling these fake medicines, then it is an injustice to the country and public...This is the root of corruption...If this company is not shut down, then we will take to the roads and protest...The government is being dictatorial..." he added.

Ashutosh Ranka, another party worker, raised questions on the clean chit given to the company, claiming that it had been shut down two years ago.

"This company had been banned two years ago, yet the cough syrup manufactured by them is still being sold... how is it possible that a clean chit was given to the company..."

Ranka challenged the government to take medicines manufactured by the company.

"I challenge the government to come on camera and take medicines manufactured by the company.... If the government is sensible, they must resign.... If this company is not shut down within 48 hours, we will continue protesting...." He further added.

A total of 11 children have also died in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara district due to the consumption of the Coldrif cough syrup.

The Rajasthan government has taken swift action, suspending the state drug controller and halting the distribution of all medicines manufactured by Kaysons Pharma. An expert committee is being formed to investigate the issue, and warning labels will be added to potentially harmful drugs.

The Union Health Ministry has issued a nationwide advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in children, highlighting the risks associated with their use.

In an advisory, the Ministry said, these are generally not recommended for children below five years, and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision.

The Ministry has written a letter to the Director of Health Services of all States and Union Territories in this regard. The advisory has been issued in view of child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan that were linked to the consumption of cough syrups.

Union Health Ministry has said that the multidisciplinary team is continuing its analysis of samples and other factors to ascertain the cause of deaths reported in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has suspended Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma and halted the distribution of all 19 medicines supplied by Kayson Pharma.

The action was taken after two children died and several fell ill, allegedly due to the consumption of cough syrups distributed under the Chief Minister's Free Medicine Scheme.

According to Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, 10 thousand 119 samples of Kayson Pharma's medicines have been tested since 2012, with 42 found to be substandard. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has ordered a detailed investigation into the issue.

