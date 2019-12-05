'If there is decline in auto sales, why are there traffic jams?': BJP MP Virender Singh Mast

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast questioned the claims of slowdown in the auto sector and said there are many households in the country that have multiple cars and there are there traffic jams on the roads.

He said that there is no slowdown in auto sector and those who are making such claims are trying to defame the country.

"To defame the nation and government people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales then why are there traffic jams on the roads?, he said while participating in the debate on agriculture in the House.