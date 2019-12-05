'If there is decline in auto sales, why are there traffic jams?': BJP MP Virender Singh Mast

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast questioned the claims of slowdown in the auto sector and said there are many households in the country that have multiple cars and there are there traffic jams on the roads.
He said that there is no slowdown in auto sector and those who are making such claims are trying to defame the country.
"To defame the nation and government people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales then why are there traffic jams on the roads?, he said while participating in the debate on agriculture in the House.
Twitter held no bars for such a bizarre logic of the BJP MP from Balia, Uttar Pradesh. Twitter users mocked him saying, "Pehli fursat mein nikal."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier today, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey said, "I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions."
Yesterday a video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying, "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", surfaced on the Internet.
(With input from agencies)
