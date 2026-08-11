'If Present Regulation Is Not Up To The Mark, We Will Improve It': Civil Aviation Minister On Pilot Substance Abuse Rules | VIDEO

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday said the government is reviewing regulations governing substance abuse among pilots and will strengthen the existing framework if it is found to be inadequate.

‘We Are Taking It Very Seriously’: Naidu on Pilot Rules

Speaking on possible reforms to the regulations, Naidu said the issue was being studied continuously and that the government had sought an update from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“That issue we are continuously studying. We have also asked DGCA for updates on that. We are taking it very seriously,” the minister said.

Naidu added that if the existing regulations are found to be insufficient, the government would take steps to strengthen them.

“If we feel that the present regulation is not up to the mark, we will respond to it very seriously and improve whatever needs to be done,” he said.

Remarks Follow Air India AI2379 Incident

The minister’s comments come amid heightened scrutiny of pilot safety and substance-abuse regulations following the August 4 Air India Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 incident.

The aircraft reportedly experienced a sudden altitude loss of around 300 feet, leaving 17 passengers and crew members injured. The pilot-in-command reportedly tested positive for psychoactive substances in both initial screening and confirmatory testing.

What Are the Existing DGCA Rules?

Under DGCA regulations introduced in 2022, flight crew members are subject to substance-abuse testing following certain incidents. A non-negative test result can lead to immediate removal from flying duties, while first-time offenders may be required to undergo rehabilitation.

Repeat violations can attract stricter action, including suspension of the pilot’s licence for three years.

Government Reviews Regulatory Framework

Naidu’s remarks indicate that the government is examining whether the existing safeguards are sufficient to address substance-abuse risks in the aviation sector.

The DGCA’s assessment is expected to play a key role in determining whether further changes are required to strengthen testing, enforcement and other safety measures applicable to flight crew.