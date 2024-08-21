If Modi Does Not Retire At Age 75, He Will Lose His Chair By Other Methods: Subramanian Swamy Attacks PM Ahead Of His 74th Birthday

Former union minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday launched broadside against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his 74th birthday on September 17th.

Taking to X, Swamy said, "If Modi does not, as committed to RSS Pracharak’s sanskaar, announce his retiring to Marg Darshan Mandal after his 75 th year birthday on Sept 17th, then he will lose his PM chair by other methods."

Swamy who is known as Modi critic, last week criticised the Centre over GDP date. "Modi govt claim of GDP growth is a fraud on the public. Statistics below show the avg GDP growth since 2014 is barely 5 % per year and since 2016 is is 3,7 % per year."

Swamy, an octogenarian, minces no words when it comes to criticising the Modi government and its policies. Nowadays, he is targeting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Swamy has filed a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the Union Home Ministry to decide on his representation seeking the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship. The Court on Tuesday said that Swamy's plea will be treated as a public interest litigation (PIL).

In an X post on Tuesday, Swamy stated, "Today, after a lengthy hearing on my case regarding Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship and, therefore, the need for him to give up his Indian citizenship, the Delhi High Court's single-judge bench transferred the case to the Chief Justice's double bench for a final hearing on September 26th."

Will PM Modi step down after he turns 75?

Within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is an unwritten rule that any leader who turns 75 must step down from ministerial positions to pave the way for the next generation. This was stated after several leaders in the BJP were removed from high positions. However, there are exceptions to this rule. For instance, Karnataka's former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was retained as Chief Minister even after crossing the age limit of 75 years.

However, during this year's Lok Sabha elections, when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an election rally claimed that Narendra Modi would retire after turning 75, and Amit Shah would become the next Prime Minister. Then, countering him, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that "I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to complete this tenure and PM Modi will continue to lead the country in future. There is no confusion in BJP..."