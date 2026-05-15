'If Mamata Is Jailed, All Criminals Will Be Exposed': RG Kar Victim’s Mother After Officers' Suspension

The mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim on Friday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the suspension of three senior police officers in connection with alleged lapses in the investigation.

Reacting to the state government’s decision, the victim’s mother, who is also associated with the BJP, alleged that several individuals linked to the case had still not been investigated.

“There Are Many Criminals…”

Speaking to reporters in North 24 Parganas, she made serious allegations against the state leadership and college authorities.

“There are many criminals, the head of them is Mamata Banerjee, if she is caught and jailed, then the names of all the criminals will come out.”

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She further alleged that people who had dinner with her daughter on the night of the incident had not been questioned during the investigation.

“The people who had dinner with my daughter that night have not been investigated yet. Only the principal is in jail.”

The victim’s mother also claimed that college authorities, including the Chief Minister and former Health Secretary Narayanswaroop Nigam, should be investigated over their alleged role in the case.

Bengal Govt Orders Probe Against Senior Officers

The remarks came shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced an investigation against senior police officials, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, over alleged mishandling of the RG Kar case.

Addressing the media in Howrah, Adhikari said transparency in the investigation was essential and confirmed the suspension of Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee, and Abhishek Gupta.

The West Bengal Police and CID are now expected to take over the investigation into alleged lapses linked to the case.

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Case Triggered Nationwide Protests

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case dates back to August 2024, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside a seminar room on the Kolkata campus.

The incident sparked widespread protests across the country, with doctors, students, and civil society groups demanding justice and alleging lapses and attempts at cover-up in the investigation.

The case continues to remain politically sensitive in West Bengal, with opposition parties repeatedly targeting the state government over its handling of the matter.