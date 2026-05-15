RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Suspends 3 Police Officers Over Probe Lapses

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced an investigation against several senior police officials, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.

Addressing the media in Howrah, Adhikari alleged that the case had been mishandled and said strict action was being taken to ensure transparency in the investigation.

Allegations Of Mishandling Surface

Speaking about the developments, the Chief Minister claimed there were serious allegations against officials involved in handling the case.

“In connection with the RG Kar incident, we have initiated an investigation specifically against senior police officers such as Kolkata CP Vineet Kumar Goyal and other officials.”

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He further alleged that two officials had attempted to offer money to the victim’s family, popularly referred to as the “Abhaya family,” raising further concerns over the handling of the matter.

Senior Officials Suspended

Adhikari confirmed that multiple senior officers associated with the case at the time have been suspended pending investigation.

“Now, all officials associated with this case at the time have been placed under suspension, as transparency in this process is absolutely essential.”

According to the Chief Minister, those suspended include Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee, and Abhishek Gupta.

CID, Bengal Police To Take Over Investigation

The Chief Minister also stated that the West Bengal Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would now oversee the probe into the incident and allegations linked to the handling of the case.

The renewed action comes amid continued public scrutiny surrounding the investigation.

RG Kar Incident Triggered Nationwide Outrage

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case dates back to August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside a seminar room on the college campus in Kolkata.

The incident sparked massive protests across West Bengal and other parts of the country, with doctors, students, and civil society groups demanding justice and accountability.

The case became one of the most high-profile incidents in recent years involving women’s safety and alleged institutional lapses.