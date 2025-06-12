'If Injustice Was Done To Backwards & Dalits, He Did It Himself': Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar Slams Rahul Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) | ANI & File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on injustice done to backwards and Dalits and stated that the Congress leader was himself responsible for the injustice.

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar's Statement

"Rahul Gandhi himself is criticising the 60 years of his government. He says that the backwards and Dalits have not been uplifted. If injustice has been done to the backwards and Dalits, then he has done injustice to the backwards and Dalits. Now, why is he shouting about these 11 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA government)?" Rajbhar told ANI.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar says, "Rahul Gandhi himself is criticising the 60 years of his government. He says that the backwards and Dalits have not been uplifted. If injustice has been done to the backwards and Dalits, then he himself has done… pic.twitter.com/VA6VIxltHu — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor also criticised the NDA's leadership, and alleged a collapse in law and order due to ineffective governance.

Speaking on the deteriorating situation, Kishor stated that Bihar's leadership is failing due to the chief minister's inability to govern effectively, with corrupt officers and a few ministers exploiting the system.

"The law and order situation in Bihar is deteriorating because the state's leadership is ineffective. When a physically and mentally unfit person occupies the top position, the government lacks authority, and no one is truly governing. A few corrupt officers and ministers are solely focused on exploiting the government and the public. The worsening law and order is evident, yet has anyone heard of Nitish Kumar holding a high-level meeting to review the situation? There's no discussion," he remarked.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar, over the death of a minor Dalit girl, alleging negligence in her treatment at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

In a post on social media website X, LoP Gandhi alleged that the "double-engine" government's negligence led to the dalit girl's death.

"The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving his life," he said.

