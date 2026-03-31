‘If I Haven’t Tweeted It, Don’t Believe It’: Shashi Tharoor Calls Out Deepfake Video Praising Pakistan Cricket Team

Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India Match Boycott Shared By Pakistani Journalist | X

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday flagged the circulation of a deepfake video falsely showing him praising the Pakistan cricket team, warning of a growing threat from AI-generated misinformation.

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Responding to a post shared by a handle managed by his office, Tharoor expressed concern over what he described as a surge in fabricated videos misattributing statements to him. He said such content was being widely circulated online, often originating from dubious sources. “If I haven’t tweeted it, don’t believe it,” he cautioned, urging people to verify information before sharing.

The viral clip, allegedly amplified by propaganda-linked accounts, appears to show Tharoor praising Pakistan’s cricketing and diplomatic performance in a manner he termed “unthinkable.” However, he categorically denied making any such remarks, pointing out inconsistencies in the video, including mismatched lip movements and manipulated audio.

The original footage, from which the clip appears to have been altered, shows Tharoor speaking about keeping politics separate from sports. In his actual remarks to the media on February 10, he emphasised that cricket and other sports should remain free from political interference, adding that players and diplomats should focus on their respective roles.