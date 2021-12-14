'If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there': Union Minister Prahlad Joshi slams Farooq Abdullah

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi slammed National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah over his comment that India should talk to Pakistan.

He added, "Farooq Abdullah has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there."

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday condoled the death of two policemen in a terror attack in Srinagar and asked the government to hold talks with Pakistan to find a way to bring peace in the region.

He said both India and Pakistan should "shed their egos" and come forward for dialogue. He also asked the Centre to "win the hearts" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to put an end to terrorism in the Valley.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:08 PM IST