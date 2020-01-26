'If govt can grant citizenship to Pak Muslim, what is need to bring CAA': Congress leader Digvijay Singh speaks after Adnan Sami conferred Padma Shri

However, Adnan Sami being honoured with the Padma Shri hasn't gone down well with everyone. The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected to the Centre bestowing the award to the singer.

MNS' cinema wing President Amey Khopkar said, "Sami is not an original Indian citizen. MNS is of the view that he should not be given any award. We condemn the decision to honour him with Padma Shri and demand the decision be withdrawn.

"Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also objected to the same. He said it was odd that Sami was conferred with Padma Shri given the fact that he was a Pakistani citizen once.