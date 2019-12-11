If CAB is passed, it will be a blow to our secularism: DMK MP T Siva

Strongly opposing the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva asked the government as to why only one religion has been excluded for according citizenship to illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Participating in the debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Siva said that the bill was polarising and said that the government was targeting only one religion.

"A sense of apprehension has cropped up in millions of Muslims in our country. Where will they go? They have also been persecuted," the DMK MP said.

"If this Bill is passed, it will be a blow to our secularism," he added.