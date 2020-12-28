‘If Arun Jaitley had been alive, protest would not have gone this long’: BJP’s Sushil Modi on farmers’ agitation

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday, while paying tribute to former Union minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, said the farmers’ protest would not have continued for so long if Jaitley had been alive.

Sushil Kumar Modi told NDTV: "I am certain that had Arun Jaitley been alive today, the kind of problems the farmers are facing, over which this agitation is being held -- he would have definitely found a solution for it."

Amid the prevailing deadlock between farmers and the Central government over the new farm laws, the agitation of farmers entered the 32nd day on Monday. While the protests at the Ghazipur border that started on November 28 entered the 30th day today.

The three farm laws, enacted in September, have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.