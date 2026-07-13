Suspected IED Blast in Nagaland Targets Assam Rifles Vehicles, 1 Killed, 4 Injured

IED Blast in Nagaland Targets Assam Rifles Vehicles, 1 Killed, 4 Injured | X - @Vantagemonitor

Sukhovi (Nagaland) [India], July 13: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported on Assam Rifles vehicles near Sukhovi in Nagaland, killing one security personnel, a Kohima-based Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Monday.

🚨Assam Rifles again targeted.



IED attack reported on Assam Rifles convoy at Khopanala, Chumoukedima, Nagaland.



Initial reports indicate 1 fatal, 3 non-fatal casualties among personnel. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PutmEVvulY — Vantage Monitor (@Vantagemonitor) July 13, 2026

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Operation in progress, the PRO added

"A suspected IED blast is reported near Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. One security personnel has lost his life, and four have been injured. Operation is in progress. Further details are awaited," as per Defence PRO, Kohima.