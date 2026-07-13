 Suspected IED Blast in Nagaland Targets Assam Rifles Vehicles, 1 Killed, 4 Injured
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Suspected IED Blast in Nagaland Targets Assam Rifles Vehicles, 1 Killed, 4 Injured

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated near Sukhovi in Nagaland on Assam Rifles vehicles on Monday, killing one security personnel and injuring four others, a Kohima-based Defence PRO confirmed. Authorities have launched an ongoing operation at the site, with further details awaited. The incident highlights continuing security challenges in the region.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
Suspected IED Blast in Nagaland Targets Assam Rifles Vehicles, 1 Killed, 4 Injured
IED Blast in Nagaland Targets Assam Rifles Vehicles, 1 Killed, 4 Injured | X - @Vantagemonitor

Sukhovi (Nagaland) [India], July 13: A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast was reported on Assam Rifles vehicles near Sukhovi in Nagaland, killing one security personnel, a Kohima-based Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Monday.

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Operation in progress, the PRO added

"A suspected IED blast is reported near Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. One security personnel has lost his life, and four have been injured. Operation is in progress. Further details are awaited," as per Defence PRO, Kohima.

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