Identify those who instigate disputes between Assamese and non-Assamese, Bodos and non-Bodos: Amit Shah

"This rally is a reply to those who disturbed the peace in Assam by spreading venom in the name of Bodo and non-Bodo. Today, Bodos & non-Bodos both are present here," he said.

The rally marked the opening ceremony of first BTR Accord Daywhich was signed a year ago.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. Efforts were made for settlement for Bru-Reang issue & 700 members of 8 armed groups laid down arms," Shah said/

He added that the PM gave the message through the accord that wherever there is unrest in the Northeast, negotiate and pave the way for peace.

He also announced Rs 500 crore to build road network in Bodo region/ "This move will take the area on path of development," he said.

"Only BJP, under leadership of Narendra Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free," Shah said in the rally.

Earlier on Saturday, the home minister chaired the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC). The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the Northeastern region which consists of eight states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Shah emphasised the need for participation of the private sector to speed up development of the North-East and said that it is imperative to resolve the boundary dispute among the states of the region.

Shah said that the region was previously known for insurgency but peace prevails now.

"Development of any state is not possible by government investments alone. Private sector participation is also very important. The pace of development can be increased by speeding up Ease of Doing Business," he said.

"Let the NEC discuss with every state and set targets for 2022 under Ease of Doing Business. It will be a major achievement," he said.