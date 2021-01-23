Amit Shah inaugurates 69th North Eastern Session in Shillong

NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight North Eastern States along with a large number of delegations of State Governments and Central Ministries were present at the meeting which is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

The union minister is also scheduled to launch the Ayushman Bharat programme for central armed police forces at Guwahati in Assam this evening.