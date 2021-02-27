ICSE, ISC exams 2021: Latest update on Class 10, 12 board exam dates

Several state boards, along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), have announced dates and timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Now, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 and 12 students are eagerly waiting for their board exam dates.

Students along with schools affiliated with CISCE have demanded clarity on the schedule of the board examinations of Class 10—Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)—and Class 12—Indian School Certificate (ISC).

The ISC and ICSE board exams, usually conducted in February, have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When will CISCE announce the board exam dates?

As per a report by The Telegraph, CISCE had stated that it will announce the ICSE, ISC 2021 exam dates as soon as Election Commission releases the dates of the upcoming assembly election in the five states.

Once released, the schedule will be available on the official website of the council.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry yesterday.

Thus, as per the statement given to The Telegraph, CISCE is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 exams dates soon.