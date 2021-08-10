ICSE, ISC board exam 2022: CISCE releases reduced syllabus for Class 10 and 12 on cisce.org

The Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released reduced syllabus for the board exams for Class 10 and 12 which will be conducted in 2022.

ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) reduced syllabus for board exam 2022 is available on cisce.org under the publications section.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC reduced syllabus

Go to cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘Publications’ tab located in the top bar

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the ICSE or ISC syllabus link

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference

Click here for direct link to reduced ISC syllabus for board exam in 2022.

Click here for direct link to ICSE syllabus for board exam in 2022.

Click here for bifurcated syllabus for ISC.

Click here for bifurcated syllabus for ICSE.

The results of the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class XII Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations were announced online on July 24 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The pass percentage for Class X ICSE stood at 99.98 per cent while, the pass percentage for Class XII ISC stood at 99.76 per cent for the academic year 2020-2021.

The results were announced online at www.cisce.org and results.cisce.org.



In Class X ICSE, 2,19,454 students passed out of a total of 2,19,499 students. Out of the 2,19,454 that passed, 1,18,819 are boys and 1,00,635 are girls both with a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent.

In Class XII ISC, 93,781 students passed out of a total of 94,011 students. Girls outshone boys as out of the 93,781 that passed, 43,493 are girls and 50,288 are boys where the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent and that of boys is 99.66 per cent.



(With inputs from agencies)