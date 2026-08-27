IATO Expresses Deep Condolences Over Tragic Nepal Incident, Stands In Solidarity With Affected Families | Sourced

New Delhi: The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) expresses its deep sorrow and anguish over the unfortunate and tragic incident in Nepal, resulting in the loss of precious lives and leaving several persons missing.

On behalf of the entire IATO fraternity, Mr. Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and expressed solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Nepal and the loss of precious human lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who are going through an extremely difficult and painful time. We sincerely hope that the ongoing search and rescue operations succeed in locating those who are missing and bringing them back safely to their families,” said Mr. Ravi Gosain, President, IATO.

He said that the tragedy is particularly distressing for the travel and tourism fraternity, as India and Nepal share a close and enduring relationship built on strong cultural, social, spiritual and people-to-people ties. Nepal has always held a special place among Indian travellers, with millions travelling between the two countries for tourism, pilgrimage, cultural exchanges and business.

Mr. Gosain also expressed his appreciation to the local authorities, security and rescue agencies, medical personnel, volunteers and local communities who are working tirelessly in the search, rescue and relief operations. He hoped that all necessary assistance would continue to reach the affected people and their families.

“Tourism is ultimately about people and the bonds that connect us. At this hour of grief, the Indian tourism fraternity stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal. We share the pain of those who have lost their loved ones and the anxiety of families waiting for news of those who remain missing,” Mr. Gosain added.

IATO extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wishes strength and courage to everyone affected by this tragedy. The Association joins the people of Nepal in mourning the loss of lives and prays for the safe recovery of those who are still missing and the well-being of all those affected.