IATA Successfully Tests Contactless International Travel; India Leads Way In Digital Identity Trials

India leads global trials showcasing seamless biometric and digital identity-based international travel | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 9: The concept of contact-less international travel can soon become a mainstream reality, and India can be one of the guiding lights for the world.

The International Air Transport Association is working on technical trials to make contactless international travel possible, and India delivered one of the three proofs-of-concept (PoCs) to demonstrate the possibility.

Global trials test digital identity and biometrics

Recently, IATA’s strategic partners came together to test how digital identity stored in mobile wallets and biometric verification can support seamless international journeys without repeated paper document checks in key markets across the globe.

The demonstration is said to become a significant step towards full-scale deployment and ushers in the next phase of digital travel.

Bengaluru airport among key test locations

While the demonstrations were held at three places across the world, India’s Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was one of them. IndiGo, DigiYatra Foundation, and Bengaluru International Airport Ltd demonstrated integrated international travel flow from ticketing, managing bookings, to seamless, biometric-enabled journeys in technical trials.

Interoperability across systems demonstrated

According to IATA, the Indian trial demonstrated interoperability across providers, proving that digital identity solutions from different providers, including national programmes such as DigiYatra and international wallet credentials, can work together within a single journey, enabling seamless processing from airport entry to boarding.

Building on earlier digital identity initiatives

Earlier this year, IndiGo and Digi Yatra Foundation had successfully implemented a cutting-edge self-sovereign identity (SSI)-based ecosystem utilising biometric technology for contactless passenger processing at airports and an app-to-app integration enabling seamless sharing of boarding passes between their mobile applications.

Building on the successful model, IndiGo and Digi Yatra Foundation demonstrated the viability and scalability of this technology to enable international travel.

Industry leaders highlight future potential

IATA’s Director General William Walsh, who is set to assume charge as IndiGo’s CEO, said, “We have proven that digital identity for international travel works securely and efficiently. For travellers to benefit from this important modernisation, governments must accelerate efforts to issue and accept digital travel credentials, which are secure digital versions of passports. The result will be stronger security, smoother journeys, and greater efficiency.”

Global PoCs showcase scalability

IATA conducted three PoCs across Europe and Asia-Pacific, demonstrating that contactless, biometric-enabled international travel is already achievable with digital identity replacing paper documentation.

The demonstration by Japan Airlines, as well as Tokyo Haneda, Hong Kong, and European airports, proved that identity data can be re-used across multiple airports and airlines, eliminating repeated document checks. Similarly, Air New Zealand, along with Auckland and Hong Kong airports, demonstrated that airline digital wallets can be used to share identity data during booking and check-in.

Integration of multiple digital identity platforms

The PoCs demonstrated that interoperability of systems is sufficiently advanced to support contactless journeys involving multiple carriers and using different digital identity wallets, including Apple Wallet for US passport holders and Google ID pass for UK and US passport holders, as well as national digital identity programmes such as India’s Digi Yatra. It stated that this includes enabling passengers to securely share identity data in advance to facilitate their travel.

Digi Yatra outlines vision for seamless travel

Digi Yatra Foundation’s CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi said, “What we have demonstrated is a glimpse into the future of international travel. We enabled a seamless, end-to-end digital journey where a passenger’s identity is securely established in advance and verified across airport touchpoints using only their face. This approach ensures minimal, purpose-bound data usage. By aligning with IATA’s One ID standards, we have also demonstrated true interoperability with other global travel ecosystems, paving the way for faster, more secure, and globally trusted travel experiences at scale.”

Need for global coordination

The PoCs demonstrated that travellers can use a secure digital identity to share only the data required for travel, enrol remotely in a digital identity system, and verify themselves biometrically at airport touchpoints to complete their journey without presenting a physical passport or boarding pass. However, IATA stated that achieving this on a global scale will require coordinated action by governments.

It cited three critical areas, including the establishment of legal, operational, and technical foundations to issue digital travel credentials, ensuring travel-authorisation systems are ready to accept and verify them, and working with industry, other governments, and international organisations to enable their interoperable use at a global scale.

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Airlines back digital transformation

IndiGo’s Chief Digital and Information Officer Neetan Chopra said, “We are committed to shaping the future of travel through innovation and customer-centric solutions. These successful technical trials clearly demonstrate the feasibility and scalability of leveraging digital identity and biometric technologies to deliver a seamless, contactless airport experience. We look forward to it playing a meaningful role in the evolution of global air travel.”

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