IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Delhi Court Adjourns Controversial Trainee Officer's Anticipatory Bail Plea; Matter Listed For Tomorrow

New Delhi: Patiala House Court of Delhi adjourned the anticipatory bail plea matter of Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar to tomorrow (Wednesday), July 31. The order was announced after Delhi Police reportedly stated that a special public prosecutor has been appointed in the matter and he will be available tomorrow.

Khedkar faces an FIR alleging that she falsified her identity to fraudulently exceed the permissible number of attempts in the civil services examination.

FIR Against Puja Khedkar

The FIR, filed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), claims that Khedkar, also known as Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, manipulated her personal information to gain additional attempts. The UPSC's investigation revealed that Khedkar altered her name, her parents' names, her photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number and address to achieve this deception. Later, the UPSC issued a show cause notice to Khedkar, threatening the cancellation of her selection and future disqualification from examinations.

Khedkar was a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Service Examination, 2022. The UPSC initiated several actions against her, including criminal prosecution via the FIR. The Commission emphasized its commitment to maintaining strict adherence to its constitutional mandate and conducting all processes with the utmost diligence.

Khedkar Recalled To Mussoorie Academy

In light of the investigation, Khedkar was relieved from her District Training Programme in Maharashtra and recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Her training has been put on hold. A letter from Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre confirmed this recall for further action.

The anticipatory bail plea was initially scheduled for hearing on July 27 before Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala. The court acknowledged an application under Section 338 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, allowing the complainant's counsel to file objections and assist the Additional Public Prosecutor.

The complainant expressed a desire to oppose the bail application through private counsel, a request the court granted, permitting them to present objections during the bail proceedings. The case is now set for arguments on July 31.

Khedkar, who secured an all-India rank of 821 in the UPSC exams, stands accused of misusing her authority and engaging in fraudulent activities to manipulate her examination attempts.