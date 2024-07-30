IAS Puja Khedkar Row: DoPT Issues Show-Cause Notice To Controversial Trainee Officer; Seeks Response On Allegations By August 2

Puja Khedkar | File

Controversial IAS trainee Puja Khedkar has been served a show-cause notice by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), asking her to explain her position on various allegations against her by Friday, August 2, according to a TOI report.

A DoPT official told the newspaper that the show-cause notice was sent on July 26 by email and to her postal address. Puja Khedkar has been given seven days to respond to the notice.

Puja has two options to register her response: she can either write to the DoPT or appear in person before the department.

If she fails to respond within the deadline, the department will proceed with further action.

The central government has constituted a single-member panel to probe the allegations against Puja. The panel has been tasked with verifying Khedkar's candidature claims and other details.

If found guilty of making false claims, Puja will be terminated from service.

Following a complaint from the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC), the Delhi Police's crime branch has filed charges of cheating, fraud, and forgery against Khedkar.

Last week, a single-member committee submitted its report to the DoPT secretary, and a team from the DoPT is currently reviewing the findings to recommend appropriate actions.

According to DoPT officials, Khedkar was expected to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie by July 23, after completing her district training program in Washim, Maharashtra. However, academy officials confirmed on Monday that she has not yet arrived.

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar has moved Patiala House Court of Delhi seeking anticipatory bail. The bail application will be heard on Tuesday.

This is in relation to an FIR registered against her for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond the permissible limit" in the civil services examination.