 IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

According to police, Sahitibai had fallen in love with Rajesh Naidu from her village in Bugganapalli in Betancharala Mandal of Nandyal district and had discontinued her B Tech course earlier due to backlogs.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges | Representational Image

Tadepalli: A 25-year-old woman, daughter of an IAS officer, has allegedly died by suicide at her parental home here in Guntur district after making dowry harassment allegations months ago, said a police official on Tuesday.

Her parents broke open the doors after she didn't come out of the bathroom for a long time and found her hanging, police added.

"Madhuri Sahitibai (25), daughter of an IAS officer, was found dead at her parental home on Sunday after previously making dowry harassment allegations," Mangalagiri DSP Murali Krishna told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 80 (that deals with dowry deaths) of the BNS.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet

According to police, Sahitibai had fallen in love with Rajesh Naidu from her village in Bugganapalli in Betancharala Mandal of Nandyal district and had discontinued her B Tech course earlier due to backlogs.

Read Also
Renaming Of Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says Change In Mindset Needed, Not...
article-image

She married Naidu on March 5 and informed her and her husband's families on March 7. The wedding was registered later. However, a few months ago, she reportedly called her parents alleging that she faced dowry harassment, following which her parents brought her back to their home in the first week of September, police said.

Her parents said she agreed to return with them and had been staying at their residence since then, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar

'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar

New PMO Complex To Be Called ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

New PMO Complex To Be Called ‘Seva Teerth’: Reports

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

10 Hours Allotted For Discussion On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha On December 8

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

IAS Officer's Daughter Dies By Suicide After Making 'Dowry Harassment' Charges

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Probe To Stop SC Benefits For Christian Converts; Directs DMs To...

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Probe To Stop SC Benefits For Christian Converts; Directs DMs To...