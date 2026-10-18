IAF's Suryakiran Team To Stage Spectacular Nine-Aircraft Aerobatic Display At Varanasi's Namo Ghat |

Varanasi: The Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team will perform a nine-aircraft aerial display at Namo Ghat in Varanasi as part of the Indian Air Force Display 2026, marking the force's 94th anniversary.

Flying nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under licence, the team will perform a series of intricate manoeuvres, including loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying and the iconic DNA manoeuvre. The display will feature saffron, white and green smoke trails as the aircraft execute synchronised formations over the city.

The performance will showcase the pilots' precision, coordination and flying skills, offering spectators an opportunity to witness the capabilities of the Indian Air Force at close quarters.

Established on October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force completes 94 years of service in 2026. Over the decades, it has evolved into a modern aerospace force, with a focus on operational preparedness, technological advancement and professional excellence. The anniversary celebrations seek to honour the courage and dedication of its personnel.

Established in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team has represented the Indian Air Force at air shows and public events in India and abroad. With more than 850 displays to its credit, the team is widely recognised as an ambassador of the force. Its performances are the result of extensive training, meticulous planning and close coordination between pilots and ground support personnel.

The display at Namo Ghat will bring the anniversary celebrations to Varanasi, a city known for its historic ghats and cultural heritage. The setting is expected to provide a striking backdrop for the aerial performance, combining India's aviation capabilities with the city's distinctive landscape.

The event also has a special connection with Uttar Pradesh, as five officers of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team hail from the state. Performing in their home state is expected to make the occasion particularly significant for the pilots.

Through its synchronised formations and signature manoeuvres, the team aims to enthral spectators and inspire young people to explore careers in aviation and the armed forces. The display will also highlight the Indian Air Force's longstanding commitment to operational excellence and service to the nation.