IAF to equip HAMMER missiles on Rafale combat fighters - all you need to know

With the Rafale jets arriving in the country in the middle of a dispute with China, the Indian Air Force is further boosting the capabilities of the combat aircraft by equipping it with the HAMMER missiles from France.

The order for the HAMMER standoff missiles is being processed under the emergency powers for acquisition given to the armed forces by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"The order for the HAMMER missiles is being processed and the French authorities have agreed to supply them to us at a short notice for our Rafale combat aircraft," government sources told news agency ANI.

All you need to know about the HAMMER missiles:

HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a medium-range air-to-ground weapon designed and manufactured for the French Air Force and Navy initially.

HAMMER missiles have the capability to take out any types of targets at the range of around 60-70 km.

The HAMMER missiles are designed and manufactured by Sagem (Safran group) for the French Air Force and Navy.

First unveiled in Jun2 2007 during the Paris Air Show, HAMMER missiles were also exhibited during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi in February 2013.

In India, it was exhibited during Defexpo in the capital city of Delhi in February 2014.

Up to six HAMMER missiles can be carried by a Rafale combat fighter. The missiles can engage multiple still or moving targets with high precision.