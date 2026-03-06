IAF Sukhoi-30MKI That Went Off Radar After Takeoff From Assam's Jorhat Crashes 60 Km Away; Both Pilots Missing

Su-30 MKI aircraft | Photo: PTI

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force that went missing shortly after take-off from Jorhat in Assam on Thursday evening has crashed in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district, officials confirmed. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to trace the two pilots who were on board the aircraft.

According to the Indian Air Force, the fighter jet was on a routine training mission when it lost contact with ground control. Defence officials said the aircraft took off from the airbase in Jorhat and was last in communication with ground authorities at around 7:42 pm before disappearing from radar.

The aircraft was carrying two pilots at the time of the incident. Authorities said there has been no communication with either of them since the jet went off radar, and their fate remains unknown. Teams from the Air Force and local agencies have launched an extensive search operation in the crash area.

Details Of The Crash

The aircraft reportedly crashed around 60 kilometres away from Jorhat in the remote hills of Karbi Anglong. Residents in the Nilip block area of the district reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound at around 7 pm, raising suspicions of a possible aircraft crash in the region. Soon after, search teams were dispatched to the suspected location.

Meanwhile, some unverified images purportedly showing debris from the crash site have surfaced on social media, though authorities have not yet officially confirmed their authenticity.

The Su-30MKI is one of the most advanced fighter jets operated by the Indian Air Force and forms the backbone of its combat fleet. The IAF currently operates more than 260 aircraft of this type, which are used for air dominance, ground attack and strategic missions.

This is not the first such incident involving the aircraft. In June 2024, a Sukhoi fighter jet crashed in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. Earlier, in January 2023, another Su-30 aircraft had crashed shortly after taking off from the airbase in Gwalior. Authorities are continuing search operations in the mountainous terrain of Karbi Anglong to locate the pilots and determine the cause of the crash.